Bomb Scare at Brazil's Supreme Court Sparks Security Concerns Ahead of G20 Summit

A man detonated a bomb outside Brazil's Supreme Court, causing security concerns before the G20 summit. The blasts occurred days before the meeting in Rio de Janeiro and a visit by China's President Xi Jinping. Officials suspect a 'lone wolf' act, with ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 08:03 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 08:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a shocking incident, a man detonated a bomb outside Brazil's Supreme Court, raising grave concerns over security as the nation prepares to host global leaders for the G20 summit. The explosives went off just five days before the summit starts in Rio de Janeiro, followed by a state visit to Brasilia by China's President Xi Jinping.

According to Federal District Vice Governor Celina Leao, preliminary findings indicate that the man, who owned a car that exploded nearby, had attempted to enter the court before taking his own life with explosives. Concerns remain as police have yet to confirm his identity due to the possibility of additional explosives.

The dramatic explosions took place at the Plaza of the Three Powers in Brasilia, a historically significant location. This event echoes the chaos of January 8 last year when protests turned violent at the same location. Prompt evacuation measures were taken by authorities, including the deployment of a bomb squad to ensure no further threats to security remain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

