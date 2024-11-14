Intricate Web: Unraveling the Siddique Assassination Plot

Shivkumar Gautam, the alleged principal shooter in the murder case of Baba Siddique, lingered at the crime scene for 20 minutes after the National Congress Party leader was fatally shot on October 12, according to an official statement released Thursday.

Gautam reportedly returned to the scene after changing his clothes, leaving behind a bag containing his shirt, pistol, and Aadhar card. Witnessing the subsequent chaos and heavy police presence, he noted the arrest of two of his associates.

Gautam then took an autorickshaw to Lilavati hospital to confirm Siddique's status before heading to Kurla railway station. En route, he disposed of his mobile phone, which authorities are attempting to locate. The investigation has uncovered links between the crime and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, revealing suspects received training in Chhattisgarh and financial transactions aiding the assassination.

(With inputs from agencies.)