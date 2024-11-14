Family Tensions Erupt: Juvenile Charged in Brother-in-Law's Murder
In West Delhi, a juvenile allegedly killed his brother-in-law, Raja Babu, over dissatisfaction with his sister's love marriage. The accused claimed frequent teasing by Babu. The family suspects the involvement of other relatives. Police are investigating, having detained some family members after reviewing CCTV footage.
Updated: 14-11-2024 22:04 IST
In a shocking incident in West Delhi, a juvenile is accused of fatally stabbing his brother-in-law, Raja Babu, allegedly due to dissatisfaction over his sister's marriage to the victim, police reported on Thursday.
The altercation reportedly stemmed from the victim's regular teasing of the accused. Investigators are exploring whether other family members were involved in the homicide.
The victim's father, blaming familial tensions and disapproval of the love marriage, suspects orchestrated foul play. Authorities have detained several relatives for questioning after uncovering compelling CCTV evidence.
