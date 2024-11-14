Left Menu

Political Clash Erupts Over Contested Land Acquisition in Telangana

The Telangana political scene intensifies as the ruling Congress and opposition BRS spar over a violent incident in Vikarabad. Allegations against BRS leader K T Rama Rao for orchestrating the attack raise tensions, while Congress calls for accountability if involvement is proven.

Hyderabad | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:44 IST
The political atmosphere in Telangana is heating up as the ruling Congress and the opposition Bharat Rashtriya Samiti (BRS) lock horns over a violent incident involving officials in Vikarabad. The clash occurred during a public hearing on controversial land acquisition, intended for a proposed pharma village.

BRS's working president, K T Rama Rao, finds himself in the spotlight after former BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy's arrest. The state police allege Reddy, charged with conspiracy, has implicated Rama Rao, accusing him of orchestrating the attack under party directives.

State Congress president, B Mahesh Kumar Goud, has emphasized the need for accountability, stating that even Rama Rao should face consequences if found guilty of orchestrating the attack. As investigations unfold, both parties remain entrenched in their positions, fueling political tensions in the region.

