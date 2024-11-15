Karnataka High Court Champions Rights of Blind Candidates in Employment

The Karnataka High Court has underscored the importance of fair employment practices for individuals with disabilities, spotlighting the need to prioritize those with 'absolute blindness' over 'low vision' in job opportunities, provided they are appropriately qualified.

This landmark ruling came after the court dismissed an appeal from the Karnataka Department of School Education, which contested an earlier decision by the Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal (KSAT) favoring a blind candidate, H N Latha. Latha, a Scheduled Caste applicant, faced rejection in her application for a teaching role despite being initially shortlisted.

The High Court criticized the education department for not recognizing the capabilities of candidates with blindness and emphasized inclusive hiring standards. The court suggested setting aside positions for blind applicants or allowing them to compete with low-vision candidates, in line with the ruling that upheld KSAT's directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)