Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Champions Rights of Blind Candidates in Employment

The Karnataka High Court ruled in favor of prioritizing individuals with 'absolute blindness' over 'low vision' in employment opportunities, if qualified. The decision came after a blind candidate's teaching application was rejected, despite meeting educational criteria. The court highlighted the capabilities of blind individuals and promoted inclusive hiring practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-11-2024 10:58 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 10:58 IST
Karnataka High Court Champions Rights of Blind Candidates in Employment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court has underscored the importance of fair employment practices for individuals with disabilities, spotlighting the need to prioritize those with 'absolute blindness' over 'low vision' in job opportunities, provided they are appropriately qualified.

This landmark ruling came after the court dismissed an appeal from the Karnataka Department of School Education, which contested an earlier decision by the Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal (KSAT) favoring a blind candidate, H N Latha. Latha, a Scheduled Caste applicant, faced rejection in her application for a teaching role despite being initially shortlisted.

The High Court criticized the education department for not recognizing the capabilities of candidates with blindness and emphasized inclusive hiring standards. The court suggested setting aside positions for blind applicants or allowing them to compete with low-vision candidates, in line with the ruling that upheld KSAT's directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024