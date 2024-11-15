Kerala's Battle for Justice: Wayanad Landslide Relief Controversy

Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan has strongly criticized the central government for its decision to withhold relief funds intended for the survivors of the Wayanad landslide, asserting that the state is claiming its rightful due and not seeking charity.

The government has appealed to the Centre to classify the landslide, which impacted the regions of Chooralmala and Mundakai in Wayanad, as a national disaster. However, there has been no movement towards acknowledging the disaster under current NDRF guidelines, leading to allegations of intentional neglect from the state's perspective.

Minister Rajan accused the union government of deliberately stalling disaster relief efforts for Kerala, framing the inaction as a direct challenge to the state. The Kerala High Court is set to consider related legal proceedings, amid ongoing disputes over disaster classification and funding allocation.

