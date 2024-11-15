IAEA Chief's Crucial Visit to Iran Amid Diplomatic Uncertainty

In a significant diplomatic move, the head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, visited two pivotal nuclear sites in Iran. His visit comes as anticipation builds for a European diplomatic push concerning Tehran's atomic activities before Donald Trump returns to the White House.

During discussions, Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, assured Grossi of Tehran's willingness to resolve outstanding disputes regarding its nuclear program. However, he emphasized that Iran would not succumb to undue pressure. Grossi inspected the Natanz nuclear plant and the Fordow enrichment site, both critical components of Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

Relations between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have become tense due to issues such as denied access to uranium enrichment experts and unexplained uranium traces at undeclared sites. The European powers France, Britain, and Germany, known as EU/E3, await the outcomes of Grossi's meetings to decide their diplomatic course of action in concert with the United States.

