Tragic Domestic Dispute Leads to Woman's Death in Delhi

In a tragic incident in outer-north Delhi's Samayapur Badali area, a 40-year-old woman lost her life at the hands of her husband amidst a domestic altercation. The incident, which unfolded on a Thursday morning, coincided with the couple's children being away at school.

Authorities revealed that the couple was in their second marriage and had been quarreling over a family matter when the situation escalated. At 7:30 am, a call was made to the police, alerting them to the grievous incident. Upon arrival, police found the woman with multiple stab wounds and transported her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead by the attending doctors.

The husband, identified as Kushal Pal, vanished from the scene following the crime but was later captured by the police. A dedicated team was assembled, leading to Pal's arrest by Thursday evening. The investigation into the motivations behind this heartbreaking act continues.

