EPFO Celebrates 72nd Foundation Day with Vision for Enhanced Social Security and Service Excellence

In his keynote address, Dr. Mandaviya highlighted EPFO’s transformative journey as a cornerstone of social security in India.

Dr. Mandaviya congratulated the awardees and encouraged all employees to emulate their practices for improved service delivery, aligning with the vision of “Viksit Bharat.” Image Credit: ANI
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) marked its 72nd Foundation Day with a celebratory event on November 15, 2024, at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi. The occasion, which underscored EPFO's legacy and vision, was inaugurated by Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, in the presence of prominent dignitaries, including Ms. Sumita Dawra, Secretary, Labour & Employment, and Sh. Ramesh Krishnamurthi, Central Provident Fund Commissioner (CPFC).

EPFO’s Journey and Vision for the Future

In his keynote address, Dr. Mandaviya highlighted EPFO’s transformative journey as a cornerstone of social security in India. He emphasized the need to enhance service delivery, strengthen IT platforms, and foster a grievance-free ecosystem for the organization's 7.6 crore members.

“The EPFO embodies the essence of 'Hum Hai Na,' a commitment to addressing the needs of our workforce with empathy and diligence. Let us work toward increased pension coverage and ensure that our services reach the last mile,” said Dr. Mandaviya.

He also called for integrity, professionalism, and continuous capacity building among employees to address emerging challenges and improve service delivery.

Major Announcements and Releases

The event included the launch of several key publications:

  • “Ek Tukda Muskaan”: A booklet capturing inspirational stories from EPFO beneficiaries.
  • State Profile Booklet 2024: Offering insights into EPFO’s regional operations.
  • Pension and EDLI Manual: A guide for pension and insurance schemes under EPFO.
  • Annual Newsletter Compilation and Legal Bulletin ‘Adyatan’: Highlighting milestones and legal advancements.

These resources aim to inform stakeholders and enhance EPFO’s transparency and accessibility.

Recognition of Excellence: Bhavishya Nidhi Awards 2024

To honour exemplary contributions, the Bhavishya Nidhi Awards 2024 were presented across multiple categories. Key winners included:

Best Regional Office (Large): RO Raipur

Best Innovation: RO Hubli

Sportsperson of the Year (Female): Ms. Radhika Gupta, RO Kandivali East

Best Exempted Trust: Reliance Industries Ltd.

Dr. Mandaviya congratulated the awardees and encouraged all employees to emulate their practices for improved service delivery, aligning with the vision of “Viksit Bharat.”

Key Achievements and Innovations

The CPFC, Sh. Ramesh Krishnamurthi, noted that EPFO now serves over 7.8 lakh contributing establishments, with significant strides in IT centralization and electronic systems to enhance efficiency. He reaffirmed EPFO's mission to deliver robust social security and economic empowerment for India’s workforce.

Cultural Celebration and National Participation

The event also featured cultural performances by EPFO employees, showcasing the organization’s inclusive and vibrant culture. More than 700 guests attended the ceremony in person, while an additional 8,000 EPFO staff joined virtually from offices nationwide.

Commitment to a Developed India

Dr. Mandaviya concluded the event by reiterating EPFO’s pivotal role in building a developed India. He urged the organization to adapt and innovate continuously to meet the dynamic needs of its members and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s socio-economic development.

The day’s festivities ended with a vote of thanks and a collective resolve to uphold EPFO’s legacy of excellence in service and social security.

 

