South Korea and China: Strengthening Ties Amid Regional Tensions

In a significant diplomatic meeting, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to bolster cooperation to promote regional peace. The leaders discussed the challenges posed by North Korea and Russia's military alliances and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

President Yoon highlighted the crucial role of economic collaboration, calling it the foundation of South Korea-China relations for the past three decades. The dialogue took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Lima, Peru, marking the first summit between the two in two years.

President Xi acknowledged the dynamic changes in international and regional landscapes over the last two years. Despite these changes, he emphasized the inherent advantages of the two nations' economic integration and cultural ties, advocating for continued and deepened cooperation.

