Argentina Opens Borders for Duty-Free Shopping
Argentina's government plans to remove taxes on products bought abroad. According to Presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni, this change is aimed at providing consumers with more affordable options. The policy will be implemented in December, offering Argentinians a chance for cost-effective shopping experiences.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 00:46 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 00:46 IST
In a bid to provide access to more affordable products, Argentina will abolish taxes on goods purchased abroad, announced a presidential spokesperson.
This tax elimination policy is scheduled to be introduced in December, offering a potential economic relief for consumers seeking lower prices.
The announcement was made by Presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni, who emphasized the intention to open up international shopping without financial barriers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Argentina
- taxes
- goods
- abroad
- consumers
- affordable
- December
- policy
- shopping
- Manuel Adorni
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Ambitious Slum-Free Vision: A New Era of Affordable Housing
Emotional Family Drama 'Shontaan' Set for December Release
Crime Scores: The Threat to Affordable Housing
Parliament's Winter Session from November 25 to December 20: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.
Revamping Tripura Sundari Temple: A Spiritual Transformation by December