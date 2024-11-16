Left Menu

Argentina Opens Borders for Duty-Free Shopping

Argentina's government plans to remove taxes on products bought abroad. According to Presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni, this change is aimed at providing consumers with more affordable options. The policy will be implemented in December, offering Argentinians a chance for cost-effective shopping experiences.

In a bid to provide access to more affordable products, Argentina will abolish taxes on goods purchased abroad, announced a presidential spokesperson.

This tax elimination policy is scheduled to be introduced in December, offering a potential economic relief for consumers seeking lower prices.

The announcement was made by Presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni, who emphasized the intention to open up international shopping without financial barriers.

