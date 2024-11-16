Constable Faces Charges for Social Media Ballot Blunder

In Maharashtra, a police constable named Ganesh Shinde is under investigation for allegedly sharing a photograph of his postal ballot on social media, an official reported on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the context of the Maharashtra assembly elections, where Shinde exercised his vote in the Ashti assembly constituency in Beed district. Balasaheb Wakchaure, the returning officer for the Malabar Hill seat, confirmed the details.

A case has been lodged against Shinde at the Gaodevi police station, citing a breach of ballot secrecy. The 288-member assembly polls are scheduled for November 20, with counts to follow on November 23. Facilitation centers have been established for police personnel and employees to cast votes securely.

