Left Menu

Constable Faces Charges for Social Media Ballot Blunder

A police constable, Ganesh Shinde, is facing legal action for reportedly sharing an image of his postal ballot on social media. The violation occurred at a facilitation center during the Maharashtra assembly elections. Authorities have filed a case against him at Gaodevi police station for breaching ballot confidentiality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-11-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 12:36 IST
Constable Faces Charges for Social Media Ballot Blunder
Rajasthan Police official (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra, a police constable named Ganesh Shinde is under investigation for allegedly sharing a photograph of his postal ballot on social media, an official reported on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the context of the Maharashtra assembly elections, where Shinde exercised his vote in the Ashti assembly constituency in Beed district. Balasaheb Wakchaure, the returning officer for the Malabar Hill seat, confirmed the details.

A case has been lodged against Shinde at the Gaodevi police station, citing a breach of ballot secrecy. The 288-member assembly polls are scheduled for November 20, with counts to follow on November 23. Facilitation centers have been established for police personnel and employees to cast votes securely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024