Violence Erupts at Chevayur Cooperative Bank Polls Amid Factional Clashes

The Chevayur Service Cooperative Bank election in Kozhikode turned violent as Congress factions clashed, halting voting for hours. Allegations of fake voting surfaced from both sides, prompting police intervention and lathi charge. Congress protests outside the polling station echoed claims of bias and wrongdoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 16-11-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 16:10 IST
  • India

Violence marred the Chevayur Service Cooperative Bank election in Kozhikode on Saturday, as Congress and its rebel factions clashed, leading to a temporary halt in the voting process.

Accusations of fake voting flew from both sides, with police compelled to intervene using a lathi charge. Tensions ran high, intensive enough to disrupt proceedings for several hours.

Congress MP M K Raghavan accused the CPI(M) of backing the rebels, while Congress leaders held protests alleging police complicity in fake voting. Despite resumed polling, discord persisted as factions hurled slogans and criticisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

