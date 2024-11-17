Tragedy at Wuxi College: Unchecked Rage Sparks Deadly Rampage

In a shocking incident that has rocked eastern China, a former student at Wuxi Vocational College of Arts and Technology went on a stabbing spree, killing eight people and injuring 17 others. The attack occurred on Saturday, causing widespread concern across the nation.

Authorities apprehended the suspect at the scene, who confessed to his actions. Police believe the 21-year-old, surnamed Xu, was motivated by anger over failing an exam and not receiving his graduation certificate alongside dissatisfaction with his internship compensation.

This incident follows a spate of high-profile attacks in China, leading to public discourse about societal mental health as the country's economy faces significant challenges. Efforts are ongoing to treat the wounded and continue the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)