Kingpin of Highway Heists: Satti's Arrest
Satpreet Singh alias Satti, the head of a highway robbery gang, was arrested following a shootout with police in Punjab. With a criminal history including snatching and robbery, Satti and his gang targeted vehicles, robbing cash and valuables. Police are working to apprehend his accomplices.
Police have captured Satpreet Singh, alias Satti, the notorious head of a highway robbery gang, after an intense standoff and shootout on the outskirts of Punjab's Lehli village.
During the confrontation, Satti fired upon the police while attempting to escape on a motorcycle, resulting in him being wounded and apprehended. The operation revealed Satti's involvement in several daring robberies on Punjab's Ambala-Dera Bassi highway.
Authorities have linked Satti to a series of robberies on November 3 and 10, where his gang robbed passengers at gunpoint, stealing cash, mobile phones, and gold ornaments. Police investigations continue in pursuit of Satti's accomplices.
