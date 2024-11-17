Kingpin of Highway Heists: Satti's Arrest

Police have captured Satpreet Singh, alias Satti, the notorious head of a highway robbery gang, after an intense standoff and shootout on the outskirts of Punjab's Lehli village.

During the confrontation, Satti fired upon the police while attempting to escape on a motorcycle, resulting in him being wounded and apprehended. The operation revealed Satti's involvement in several daring robberies on Punjab's Ambala-Dera Bassi highway.

Authorities have linked Satti to a series of robberies on November 3 and 10, where his gang robbed passengers at gunpoint, stealing cash, mobile phones, and gold ornaments. Police investigations continue in pursuit of Satti's accomplices.

(With inputs from agencies.)