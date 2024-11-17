Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Israeli Forces Attack in Southern Lebanon

One Lebanese soldier was killed and three others were wounded in an Israeli attack on a Lebanese army post in a southern town, according to the Lebanese army's statement on Sunday.

17-11-2024
An escalating conflict saw a tragic turn when one Lebanese soldier was killed and three others injured following an attack by Israeli forces on a southern Lebanese army post. The Lebanese army confirmed the incident on Sunday.

The attack, which took place in a southern Lebanese town, targeted an army post and resulted in casualties including one critically wounded soldier. The rise in violence marks a significant increase in tensions across the border.

The Lebanese army issued a statement on X, highlighting the severity of the attack and the impact on their forces. Meanwhile, international observers are calling for restraint from both sides to prevent further escalation of hostilities.

