The Power of Independent Judiciary: Insights from Justice B V Nagarathna

Justice B V Nagarathna emphasized that judicial independence is both a judge's prerogative and duty, highlighting the importance of deciding cases based on law and conscience. At a commemorative lecture, she praised dissenting opinions as a sign of independence and stressed the judiciary's role in maintaining a balance of power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-11-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 20:45 IST
Justice B V Nagarathna underscored the crucial role of independence in judicial decision-making. She delivered this message while speaking at the Justice S Natarajan Centenary Commemoration lecture, emphasizing that judges should rely on their interpretation of the law and conscience.

Highlighting the importance of dissenting judgments, Justice Nagarathna noted that such opinions showcase the mutual independence within the judiciary. She pointed out that separate or dissenting opinions represent the enlightened independence crucial to judicial review under the Indian Constitution.

Recalling Justice S Natarajan's legacy, she praised his legal wisdom and commitment to justice, particularly his 1987 ruling protecting the rights of Indian women under Section 125 of the CrPC, underscoring the essential nature of judicial independence.

