Left Menu

Bombay High Court Criticizes CID Over Badlapur Encounter Probe

The Bombay High Court censured the Maharashtra CID for its delayed and inadequate investigation into the alleged police encounter death of Akshay Shinde, accused in a sexual assault case. The court questioned the absence of crucial evidence like gunshot residue and directed a timely submission of materials for the inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-11-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 17:09 IST
Bombay High Court Criticizes CID Over Badlapur Encounter Probe
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has issued a stern reprimand to the Maharashtra CID for its lackadaisical investigation into the killing of Akshay Shinde, the accused in the Badlapur school sexual assault case, during an alleged police shootout on September 23.

Notably, a division bench criticized the probe's handling, pointing out deficiencies such as the absence of gunshot residue on Shinde’s hands and lack of fingerprints on a water bottle provided to him. These anomalies were termed as 'unusual' by the court.

The HC has directed the CID to conclude the investigation and submit all pertinent materials to a magistrate conducting an inquiry into the case, emphasizing the legal necessity of a magisterial investigation into custodial deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024