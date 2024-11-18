Bombay High Court Criticizes CID Over Badlapur Encounter Probe

The Bombay High Court has issued a stern reprimand to the Maharashtra CID for its lackadaisical investigation into the killing of Akshay Shinde, the accused in the Badlapur school sexual assault case, during an alleged police shootout on September 23.

Notably, a division bench criticized the probe's handling, pointing out deficiencies such as the absence of gunshot residue on Shinde’s hands and lack of fingerprints on a water bottle provided to him. These anomalies were termed as 'unusual' by the court.

The HC has directed the CID to conclude the investigation and submit all pertinent materials to a magistrate conducting an inquiry into the case, emphasizing the legal necessity of a magisterial investigation into custodial deaths.

