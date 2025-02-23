Family Alleges Harassment in Custodial Death Case

A 42-year-old man, Jagat Veer, has died in police custody in Asafpur town, Faizganj Behta police station area, after allegedly ingesting poison. His family accuses police of harassment, exacerbating calls for justice.

According to Sushila Devi, the victim's wife, a family quarrel on Saturday night prompted police intervention, against local efforts for a mutual resolution. She asserts that Constable Abhishek Kumar wrongfully detained her husband, leading to his tragic decision.

The police, while investigating the family's claims, assert that Veer fell ill upon arrival at the outpost. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed during treatment. Authorities await a post-mortem report to guide subsequent legal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)