Family Alleges Harassment in Custodial Death Case

Jagat Veer, 42, died in police custody allegedly after consuming poison. His family claims police harassment led to his death, sparking calls for accountability. The police state there was a prior family dispute. An investigation is underway, awaiting the post-mortem report for further action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 23-02-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 18:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 42-year-old man, Jagat Veer, has died in police custody in Asafpur town, Faizganj Behta police station area, after allegedly ingesting poison. His family accuses police of harassment, exacerbating calls for justice.

According to Sushila Devi, the victim's wife, a family quarrel on Saturday night prompted police intervention, against local efforts for a mutual resolution. She asserts that Constable Abhishek Kumar wrongfully detained her husband, leading to his tragic decision.

The police, while investigating the family's claims, assert that Veer fell ill upon arrival at the outpost. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed during treatment. Authorities await a post-mortem report to guide subsequent legal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

