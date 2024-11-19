Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong's High Court commenced a high-profile national security trial by sentencing Benny Tai, a key pro-democracy activist, to a decade in prison. The trial has significantly affected the city's activist movement.

Tai, a former legal scholar, was identified as a ringleader among 47 activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion under stringent national security laws implemented in 2021.

This development has sparked widespread international concern and criticism, highlighting the ongoing tension around democratic freedoms in Hong Kong.

(With inputs from agencies.)