Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade
Benny Tai, a former legal scholar and prominent pro-democracy activist, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by Hong Kong's High Court. His sentencing marks the beginning of a significant national security trial, impacting the city's pro-democracy movement and facing international criticism.
Tai, a former legal scholar, was identified as a ringleader among 47 activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion under stringent national security laws implemented in 2021.
This development has sparked widespread international concern and criticism, highlighting the ongoing tension around democratic freedoms in Hong Kong.
