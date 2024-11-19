UN Committee Against Torture Reviews Progress on State Compliance and Individual Complaints

The Committee Against Torture convened to assess reports on the implementation of concluding observations, individual communications, and allegations of reprisals under the Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.

Follow-Up on Concluding Observations

Rapporteur Bakhtiyar Tuzmukhamedov presented a report on follow-up to concluding observations, highlighting responses received from Switzerland, Brazil, Luxembourg, Egypt, and Somalia, as well as comments from Türkiye in July 2024. The Committee praised the willingness of these States to provide updates on their efforts to implement their obligations under the Convention.

However, 21 countries, including Antigua and Barbuda, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, and Spain, have yet to submit overdue follow-up information.

The Committee received alternative reports from non-governmental organizations regarding replies submitted by Australia, Colombia, and Kazakhstan, with two reports specifically addressing Kazakhstan. Communications were also sent to State of Palestine and Kazakhstan following assessments of their submitted reports.

Progress in State Implementation: State of Palestine: Steps were taken toward implementing recommendations on criminalizing torture, monitoring detention facilities, and strengthening the National Human Rights Commission. A national plan to implement the Committee’s observations was adopted in May 2023.

Kazakhstan: Partial progress was made on recommendations concerning the January 2022 events and ill-treatment in the army. However, no progress was noted on issues related to violence in custody or healthcare in detention facilities.

The dedicated follow-up webpage continues to facilitate transparency and stakeholder engagement by providing access to recommendations and reports from both States and independent organizations.

Individual Communications and Cases

Committee Expert Liu Huawen, Rapporteur on individual communications, reported on decisions adopted for cases involving Morocco, Slovakia, Switzerland, Azerbaijan, Sweden, Australia, and France.

Several cases, including those involving Sweden, Switzerland, Australia, and France, were resolved with satisfactory implementation. The Committee urged other States to fully adhere to its recommendations to address outstanding issues.

Reprisals and Capacity Building

Committee Expert Ana Racu, Rapporteur on reprisals, confirmed that no new allegations of reprisals were reported during the session. In 2025, training sessions will be held to familiarize new Committee members with the procedure for handling reprisals.

Upcoming Session

The Committee will conclude its eighty-first session on Friday, 22 November 2024, with public meetings scheduled for 10 a.m.

Additional Developments: The Committee reiterated its commitment to ensuring global compliance with the Convention. To strengthen its monitoring, the Committee plans to expand the scope of alternative reporting by encouraging more contributions from civil society and national human rights institutions.

Resources for Stakeholders

Detailed documents, reports, and webcasts from the session can be accessed on the Committee’s official webpage, ensuring transparency and public awareness of its work.