Escalating Frontline: Russia's Accelerated Territorial Gains in Eastern Ukraine

Russian forces are increasing their territorial advances in eastern Ukraine with significant gains around key transport hubs. Struggling to resist, Ukrainian troops face challenges as Russia focuses attacks near Pokrovsk and the northeastern town of Kupiansk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 19-11-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 16:36 IST
  • Ukraine

Recent developments on the eastern Ukrainian front line have seen Russian forces significantly accelerating their territorial gains. Ukrainian troops, facing a formidable and well-armed adversary, are struggling to maintain their positions as Russia targets strategic transport hubs like Pokrovsk.

Increased military pressure is also evident around Kupiansk, a town near the border. According to Pasi Paroinen of the Black Bird Group, which analyzes war footage and satellite images, Russia's advances have quickened considerably in recent months.

Paroinen estimates that Russia captured 403 square kilometers in August, 422 in September, 491 in October, and 363 square kilometers from November 1st to 18th. Meanwhile, in the Kursk region, Ukraine's controlled territory has considerably decreased from its peak, holding only 500 square kilometers, down from 1,200.

