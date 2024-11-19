Escalating Frontline: Russia's Accelerated Territorial Gains in Eastern Ukraine

Recent developments on the eastern Ukrainian front line have seen Russian forces significantly accelerating their territorial gains. Ukrainian troops, facing a formidable and well-armed adversary, are struggling to maintain their positions as Russia targets strategic transport hubs like Pokrovsk.

Increased military pressure is also evident around Kupiansk, a town near the border. According to Pasi Paroinen of the Black Bird Group, which analyzes war footage and satellite images, Russia's advances have quickened considerably in recent months.

Paroinen estimates that Russia captured 403 square kilometers in August, 422 in September, 491 in October, and 363 square kilometers from November 1st to 18th. Meanwhile, in the Kursk region, Ukraine's controlled territory has considerably decreased from its peak, holding only 500 square kilometers, down from 1,200.

