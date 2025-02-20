The once-secure city of Kupiansk is now under fierce attack. A lethal Russian guided bomb struck a residential area in this key northeastern Ukrainian hub, claiming at least one life and injuring others. The relentless shelling underscores Kupiansk's critical logistic role and heightened vulnerability amid ongoing regional conflicts.

Oleh Syniehubov, Governor of the region, reported the tragic recovery of a resident's body from the rubble caused by the attack. Additional assaults to the south injured two individuals, while local prosecutors have confirmed two fatalities in total. These escalations hint at Russia's renewed strategic interest in dominating the area.

Amid escalating chaos, local officials warn of a deteriorating security situation. Andriy Besedin, Kupiansk's military head, described the relentless bombardment as dire, highlighting the acute threat from Russian forces positioned nearby. Meanwhile, Kherson, another key location, suffered severe damage from similar Russian offensives, injuring several, including children.

