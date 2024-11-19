Left Menu

Delhi High Court's Call for Action: Addressing Bomb Threats in Schools

The Delhi High Court has urged the city government and police to devise a comprehensive action plan, supported by a clear Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), to tackle bomb threats in educational institutions. This includes ensuring coordinated efforts among law enforcement, schools, and municipal authorities.

Updated: 19-11-2024 16:58 IST
The Delhi High Court has mandated the city administration and law enforcement agencies to create a detailed action plan to address bomb threats in the capital's schools, emphasizing the necessity for a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

Justice Sanjeev Narula highlighted the global challenge posed by hoax threats, particularly those executed via the dark web, and urged a coordinated response among stakeholders, including school officials and municipal authorities.

The petitioner, Arpit Bhargava, cited negligence by authorities, which the court acknowledged while calling for deterrent measures and better preparedness living to the complexities of security in the digital age.

