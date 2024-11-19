Hezbollah Speech Postponed Amid Peace Talks
The head of Lebanon's Hezbollah, Naim Qassem, has postponed a planned speech originally scheduled for Tuesday. This move follows U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein's optimistic comments about a potential resolution to the conflict involving Hezbollah and Israel.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 17:23 IST
The planned speech by Naim Qassem, head of Lebanon's Hezbollah, has been postponed. Hezbollah's media office announced the change, citing a later, unspecified date for the address.
The speech postponement came shortly after remarks by U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein. In his comments, Hochstein expressed optimism about a 'real opportunity' to resolve the ongoing conflict involving the Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel.
The potential for progress in peace talks between the two sides appears to have influenced Qassem's decision to delay his address, signaling a possible shift in the longstanding tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement