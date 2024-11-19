Indian Army Conducts Multilateral HADR Exercise ‘Sanyukt Vimochan 2024’ in Gujarat

The Indian Army conducted the Annual Multilateral Joint Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Exercise, ‘Sanyukt Vimochan 2024’, from 18 to 19 November 2024 in Ahmedabad and Porbandar, Gujarat. The exercise, organized by the Konark Corps under the Southern Command, demonstrated India’s readiness and expertise in disaster response, involving multi-agency and international collaboration.

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), presided over the event, alongside senior dignitaries, including representatives from nine friendly foreign nations, National and State Disaster Management Authorities, and other key stakeholders.

Day 1: Strategic Planning with a Focus on Coastal Cyclone Response

The first day of the event, held in Ahmedabad, featured a Tabletop Exercise (TTX) focused on the theme, ‘Cyclone in the Coastal Region of Gujarat’. It simulated a natural disaster impacting the cyclone-prone Okha-Porbandar coastline. Key agencies, including the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA), Meteorological Department, and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), collaborated with armed forces officials to brainstorm response strategies.

The TTX identified gaps in inter-agency coordination and established mechanisms to ensure rapid and unified disaster responses. Senior officials, including Lt Gen Ata Hasnain (Retd), participated alongside representatives from nine Gulf Cooperation Council, Indian Ocean Region, and Southeast Asian nations, underscoring the importance of global collaboration.

Day 2: Multi-Agency Capability Demonstration in Porbandar

The second day in Porbandar showcased a Multi-Agency Capability Demonstration at Chowpatty Beach, simulating a coordinated response to a cyclone scenario. The exercise involved agencies such as:

Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF)

Other central and state agencies.

The demonstration highlighted every phase of disaster response, including:

Requisitioning Armed Forces: Initiating coordinated efforts with civil administration.

Reconnaissance and Rescue Operations: Deploying personnel and assets for rescue missions.

Casualty Evacuation: Utilizing air and ground assets for medical evacuation.Resuscitation and Rehabilitation: Aiding affected citizens and restoring normalcy.

The display underscored India’s ability to respond to crises efficiently, reinforcing collaborative strategies for saving lives and mitigating disaster impact.

Promoting Self-Reliance through Indigenous InnovationsAligned with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, an Industrial Display ran parallel to the exercise, allowing Indian defence industries to showcase cutting-edge innovations in disaster management technology. This platform spotlighted the nation’s advancements in disaster response tools and highlighted opportunities for collaboration between industry and defence forces.

Key Remarks by General Upendra Dwivedi

COAS General Dwivedi praised the professionalism and precision demonstrated by the participating agencies. He emphasized the Indian Armed Forces’ pivotal role in global humanitarian efforts, particularly in search-and-rescue missions and medical aid during disasters. Commending international participation, he highlighted India’s philosophy of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (The World as One Family), as championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also lauded industry representatives for showcasing indigenous innovations, reinforcing the government’s vision of a self-reliant and technologically advanced India.

Global Significance and Future Prospects

With over 15 senior officials and representatives from friendly foreign nations, ‘Sanyukt Vimochan 2024’ served as a platform for sharing best practices and fostering international partnerships. The event further reinforced India’s leadership in disaster management and its commitment to strengthening global humanitarian assistance frameworks.

The Annual HADR Exercise marked a significant step in enhancing national and international disaster response capabilities. The insights gained will contribute to refining strategies, ensuring a swifter, more effective response to future challenges.