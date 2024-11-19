British Farmers Unite Against 'Hammer Blow' Tax Hike

Thousands of British farmers took to the streets of London on Tuesday to voice their frustration over a government tax decision they say threatens their livelihoods. The protest, marked by banners, toy tractors, and passionate speeches, centered around the scrapping of an inheritance tax exemption for agricultural property.

The policy, set to take effect in April 2026, removes a long-standing tax break that exempts farms worth more than 1 million pounds from inheritance tax, imposing a 20% levy. Farmers argue this will destabilize family-run businesses and undermine the country's food security, already strained by climate change and market volatility.

Despite government assurances that the majority of farms won't be affected, farmers insist the changes will hit them hard. The protest highlighted the deep disconnect between policymakers and the farming community, with the latter feeling neglected and misrepresented by current policies.

