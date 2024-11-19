British Farmers Unite Against 'Hammer Blow' Tax Hike
Thousands of British farmers protested in London against a government decision to remove inheritance tax exemptions for agricultural property. This move, part of a tax reform to fund public services, has outraged farmers, as it significantly impacts their financial stability and threatens British food security.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Thousands of British farmers took to the streets of London on Tuesday to voice their frustration over a government tax decision they say threatens their livelihoods. The protest, marked by banners, toy tractors, and passionate speeches, centered around the scrapping of an inheritance tax exemption for agricultural property.
The policy, set to take effect in April 2026, removes a long-standing tax break that exempts farms worth more than 1 million pounds from inheritance tax, imposing a 20% levy. Farmers argue this will destabilize family-run businesses and undermine the country's food security, already strained by climate change and market volatility.
Despite government assurances that the majority of farms won't be affected, farmers insist the changes will hit them hard. The protest highlighted the deep disconnect between policymakers and the farming community, with the latter feeling neglected and misrepresented by current policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Impending Trade Turmoil: Tariff Tensions Threaten U.S. Agriculture
India's Record Rice Harvest: Impact of Digital Agriculture
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Champions Agriculture and Tourism in Wayanad By-Polls
Garuda Aerospace and CYOL: Revolutionizing Agriculture with Drones in Sri Lanka
Cabinet Approves ₹10,700 Crore Equity Infusion in FCI to Strengthen Food Security, Support Farmers