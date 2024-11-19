Cyber Fraudsters Cheat Avantika Gas Customers in Indore

A wave of cyber fraud has swept through Indore as cunning criminals deceived at least 45 individuals, stealing Rs 26 lakh, police reported.

The perpetrators threatened victims with disconnection from Avantika Gas services due to supposed unpaid bills, as described by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia.

Users were coerced into downloading a malicious APK file, which allowed fraudsters to take control of their phones and access sensitive banking information, leading to immediate unauthorized withdrawals.

