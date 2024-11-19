Left Menu

EU Condemns Irresponsible Nuclear Threats

The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to lower the threshold for a nuclear strike. Borrell labeled any call for nuclear warfare as deeply irresponsible, especially given Russia's agreement on the principle that such a conflict can never be won.

The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, has condemned any call for nuclear warfare as a grave irresponsibility. This response comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to lower the threshold for launching a nuclear strike amidst conventional attacks.

Borrell highlighted that it's not the first instance of Russia threatening nuclear escalation—a move he describes as utterly irresponsible. He reminded that Russia is bound by the principle that a nuclear war is unwinnable and should never occur.

Borrell's comments underscore the EU's strong stance against any rhetoric that might lower the bar for nuclear engagement, pressing for adherence to international norms focused on maintaining global peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

