Tragic Journey: Inside the Canada-US Border Smuggling Case

The federal trial involving Harshkumar Ramanlal Patel and Steve Shand unveils a grim human smuggling network, resulting in the tragic death of an Indian family near the Canada-US border. A survivor, Yash Patel, is prepared to testify on the deadly circumstances.

Prosecutors argue Patel and Shand placed financial profit above human life by organizing the illegal crossing of at least five groups of Indian migrants over icy, treacherous terrain. The Patels, non-relatives, were motivated by a scheme which allegedly promised lucrative rewards through criminal networks spanning from India to America.

Defense attorneys contend that Shand was manipulated and unaware of the full scope of the operation. They urge jurors to differentiate between the alleged conspirators' levels of involvement, arguing a lack of substantial evidence against Harshkumar Patel.

(With inputs from agencies.)