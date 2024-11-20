Mary Jane Veloso's Journey Back: A Decade-Long Diplomatic Victory

Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipina who narrowly escaped execution in Indonesia on drug trafficking charges, is set to return to the Philippines. This development comes after extensive negotiations between the two nations, announced President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday.

Veloso, a domestic worker and mother of two, was apprehended in 2010 in Yogyakarta for smuggling heroin. Her execution was delayed in 2015 after Philippine officials appealed to the Indonesian government, highlighting her involvement in a drug-smuggling ring. The plea resulted in a last-minute reprieve granted by then-President Joko Widodo.

The conclusion of Widodo's tenure and a decade of diplomacy have culminated in an agreement to repatriate Veloso, underscoring the strong partnership between the Philippines and Indonesia. President Marcos emphasized the shared commitment to justice and expressed anticipation for Veloso's return.

(With inputs from agencies.)