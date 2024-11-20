Tensions Rise as BJP Leader's Convoy Halted Amid Community Clashes

In a move highlighting the tensions in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, police halted the convoy of BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday, as he aimed to reach Beldanga, a locale marred by community clashes.

The police justified the action by referencing prohibitory orders designed to maintain public peace, suggesting that Majumdar's visit might exacerbate the volatile situation. These clashes had erupted over an objectionable message linked to Kartik Puja festivities.

Despite being stopped 70 kilometers away, Majumdar criticized the police decision, insisting that his presence wouldn't threaten law and order and requesting police guidance to nearby administrative offices. The district's safety measures include suspended internet services and imposed prohibitory orders after the skirmishes injured at least 17 people.

(With inputs from agencies.)