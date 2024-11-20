Google's Monopoly Battle: DOJ's Bold Move

Google faces increased scrutiny as the U.S. Department of Justice aims to dismantle its online search monopoly. Prosecutors have proposed measures ranging from ending lucrative agreements with Apple to divesting key parts like the Chrome browser.

A landmark ruling in August found Google illegally maintained its dominance in search and advertising. However, political shifts, particularly the Trump Administration's changing stance, could alter the case's trajectory.

Google plans to appeal the anticipated ruling by Judge Amit Mehta, with proposals expected to be finalized by August 2025. The tech giant argues that such proposals could harm consumers and competitiveness in artificial intelligence.

