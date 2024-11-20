Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Central Syria

An Israeli strike on Wednesday targeted residential buildings and the industrial area in Palmyra, central Syria, causing several injuries. Explosions were reported in the vicinity of Palmyra. The attack marks a rise in hostilities, underlining ongoing regional tensions.

Updated: 20-11-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:52 IST
An Israeli assault on Wednesday has targeted residential structures and the industrial sector in Palmyra, central Syria, as per the Syrian state news outlet.

Initial reports from state media indicate a number of individuals were injured. Earlier, explosions were heard close to Palmyra, the state agency noted.

This incident highlights the rising tensions and the persistent conflict in the region.

