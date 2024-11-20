Mystery Behind Parchin Airstrike Unveiled
Rafael Grossi, head of the U.N. atomic watchdog, clarified that last month's Israeli airstrike on the Parchin military complex did not target a nuclear facility nor contained nuclear material, contradicting statements from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about it involving nuclear program components.
U.N. atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi has stated that there is no evidence suggesting that the targeted part of the Parchin military complex, which Israel struck in an air attack last month, was a nuclear facility or contained nuclear materials.
Grossi made this clarification during a press conference while answering a journalist's query regarding an earlier claim by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Netanyahu had mentioned in a recent speech that the strike was aimed at a specific component within Iran's nuclear program, a statement now contradicted by Grossi's recent remarks.
