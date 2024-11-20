Left Menu

Haryana Introduces 'Sushasan Puraskar Yojana 2024' to Reward Governance Excellence

The Haryana government has launched the 'Sushasan Puraskar Yojana 2024' to honor its government personnel. The award scheme aims to promote excellence in governance by recognizing innovative practices. It includes rewards in form of trophies, certificates, and cash for exemplary performance at state and district levels across various public service domains.

The Haryana government has unveiled an ambitious award scheme to boost governance quality by honoring employees whose innovative practices significantly enhance state operations.

Dubbed the 'Sushasan Puraskar Yojana 2024', this initiative was announced by Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi, offering rewards at both state and district levels for exemplary public governance efforts.

Prizes include trophies, appreciation certificates, and cash awards, with each team member receiving equal recognition, emphasizing collective achievement and fostering a spirit of teamwork within the state's governance structure.

