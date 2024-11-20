Left Menu

Delhi’s Voter Roll Update: Ensuring Accuracy for 2025 Elections

The Special Summary Revision for the 2025 electoral roll in Delhi is progressing, with final publication set for January 2025. Citizens can correct or update their electoral details and register as new voters. Comprehensive campaigns are underway to encourage public participation, with claims and objections accepted until November 28, 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:59 IST
  • India

The Special Summary Revision of the electoral roll for 2025 is advancing smoothly in Delhi, with the final roll's publication scheduled for January 6, 2025. Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer made the announcement on Wednesday.

Spanning all 70 assembly constituencies in the National Capital Territory, the process started on October 29, 2024. It provides citizens with a chance to amend their electoral details, register new voters, and challenge incorrect entries.

Special campaigns have been established to engage the public, with initial efforts on November 9 and 10, 2024, showing strong participation. The next outreach is slated for later in November. Citizens can update records offline or through various online platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

