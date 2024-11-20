Karnataka’s ANF: Behind the Encounter of Naxal Leader Vikram Gowda

In a notable development, Karnataka's Internal Security Division DGP Pronab Mohanty clarified the circumstances surrounding the death of Naxal leader Vikram Gowda, explaining it as a necessary act of self-defense by the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF).

Speaking at a press briefing in Hebri, Mohanty dismissed rumors of an ambush, confirming that Gowda was given opportunities to surrender before the encounter escalated, which was unplanned.

As the state intensifies operations to apprehend remaining Naxal members, Mohanty emphasized the availability of a government surrender policy meant to integrate Naxalites into the mainstream.

(With inputs from agencies.)