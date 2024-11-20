Left Menu

Karnataka’s ANF: Behind the Encounter of Naxal Leader Vikram Gowda

The killing of Naxal leader Vikram Gowda by Karnataka's Anti-Naxal Force was an unplanned encounter, not an ambush. Pronab Mohanty clarified this amid allegations, asserting self-defense. With ongoing operations, the government hopes to curb Naxalism while encouraging members to surrender under a special policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udupi | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:22 IST
Karnataka’s ANF: Behind the Encounter of Naxal Leader Vikram Gowda
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable development, Karnataka's Internal Security Division DGP Pronab Mohanty clarified the circumstances surrounding the death of Naxal leader Vikram Gowda, explaining it as a necessary act of self-defense by the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF).

Speaking at a press briefing in Hebri, Mohanty dismissed rumors of an ambush, confirming that Gowda was given opportunities to surrender before the encounter escalated, which was unplanned.

As the state intensifies operations to apprehend remaining Naxal members, Mohanty emphasized the availability of a government surrender policy meant to integrate Naxalites into the mainstream.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024