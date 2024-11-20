Karnataka’s ANF: Behind the Encounter of Naxal Leader Vikram Gowda
The killing of Naxal leader Vikram Gowda by Karnataka's Anti-Naxal Force was an unplanned encounter, not an ambush. Pronab Mohanty clarified this amid allegations, asserting self-defense. With ongoing operations, the government hopes to curb Naxalism while encouraging members to surrender under a special policy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Udupi | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:22 IST
- Country:
- India
In a notable development, Karnataka's Internal Security Division DGP Pronab Mohanty clarified the circumstances surrounding the death of Naxal leader Vikram Gowda, explaining it as a necessary act of self-defense by the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF).
Speaking at a press briefing in Hebri, Mohanty dismissed rumors of an ambush, confirming that Gowda was given opportunities to surrender before the encounter escalated, which was unplanned.
As the state intensifies operations to apprehend remaining Naxal members, Mohanty emphasized the availability of a government surrender policy meant to integrate Naxalites into the mainstream.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement