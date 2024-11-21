Left Menu

Homeless Florida Man Charged in NYSE Bomb Plot

A homeless Florida man, Harun Abdul-Malik Yener, was arrested for plotting to bomb the New York Stock Exchange. The FBI uncovered his plans through undercover operations. Yener expressed anti-government sentiments and compared himself to Bin Laden. Bomb-making materials were found, and he sought to incite a government 'reset.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 06:12 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 06:12 IST
Homeless Florida Man Charged in NYSE Bomb Plot

In a shocking turn of events, U.S. law enforcement apprehended Harun Abdul-Malik Yener, a homeless man from Florida, on charges related to a bomb plot targeting the iconic New York Stock Exchange. Federal officials claim Yener, recorded expressing sentiments akin to Bin Laden, sought mass destruction for a radical cause.

According to an FBI affidavit, Yener embarked on a mission to detonate a powerful bomb outside Wall Street's financial epicenter. Evidence suggests he aimed to cause significant damage. Yener has been assigned a federal public defender, although the defense team has yet to issue any official statements.

Details surrounding Yener's motivations remain murky. His narrative included ambitions to join right-wing militias and a declared intent to trigger a national overhaul. Following a tip-off, the FBI's investigations led them to Yener's stockpile of bomb schematics and electronics, affirming his dangerous plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024