In a shocking turn of events, U.S. law enforcement apprehended Harun Abdul-Malik Yener, a homeless man from Florida, on charges related to a bomb plot targeting the iconic New York Stock Exchange. Federal officials claim Yener, recorded expressing sentiments akin to Bin Laden, sought mass destruction for a radical cause.

According to an FBI affidavit, Yener embarked on a mission to detonate a powerful bomb outside Wall Street's financial epicenter. Evidence suggests he aimed to cause significant damage. Yener has been assigned a federal public defender, although the defense team has yet to issue any official statements.

Details surrounding Yener's motivations remain murky. His narrative included ambitions to join right-wing militias and a declared intent to trigger a national overhaul. Following a tip-off, the FBI's investigations led them to Yener's stockpile of bomb schematics and electronics, affirming his dangerous plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)