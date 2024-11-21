Australia Proposes Landmark Law to Ban Under-16s from Social Media

In a groundbreaking move, Australia's communications minister unveiled a legislative proposal on Thursday aimed at banning children younger than 16 from accessing social media platforms. This initiative, framed as a response to the pervasive challenges of online safety faced by parents, marks a significant shift in the country's approach to digital welfare.

Michelle Rowland, the communications minister, highlighted that major platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram could incur fines up to 50 million Australian dollars for failing to implement age restrictions effectively. The bill enjoys broad political backing and, if enacted, platforms will have a year to comply with the new age limits.

While the bill addresses growing concerns about exposure to harmful content among young Australians, it has sparked debate on the potential social implications for teenagers. Experts and caregivers acknowledge the necessity for regulation but caution against isolating young users from online communities that play a crucial role in modern adolescence.

