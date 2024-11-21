RS-26 Rubezh: A Missile Over Dnipro
On Thursday, Ukraine accused Russia of firing an RS-26 Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile at the city of Dnipro. The RS-26, with a range of 5,800 km, is highlighted by Ukraine's Ukrainska Pravda, referencing anonymous sources. Ukraine's air force confirmed the attack but did not initially specify the missile type.
The RS-26 Rubezh boasts a significant range, capable of striking targets up to 5,800 km away, as noted by the Arms Control Association.
Earlier reports from Ukraine's air force acknowledged an ICBM attack on Dnipro, although they initially did not specify which type of missile was used.
