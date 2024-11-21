RS-26 Rubezh: A Missile Over Dnipro

Ukraine has accused Russia of launching an RS-26 Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile at Dnipro, according to Ukrainska Pravda, which cited anonymous sources.

The RS-26 Rubezh boasts a significant range, capable of striking targets up to 5,800 km away, as noted by the Arms Control Association.

Earlier reports from Ukraine's air force acknowledged an ICBM attack on Dnipro, although they initially did not specify which type of missile was used.

