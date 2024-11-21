Australia Pioneers Ban for Under-16s on Social Media
Australia's government proposed a pioneering law to ban children under 16 from social media to improve online safety. Platforms face significant fines for non-compliance. Despite widespread backing, concerns about potential isolation and inadequate consultations persist.
Australia's Communications Minister, Michelle Rowland, has introduced groundbreaking legislation that could make history as the first law banning children under the age of 16 from accessing social media platforms. This proposal aims to address the growing challenge of ensuring online safety for young people, which has become one of the most formidable issues for parents.
The bill targets popular social media services, such as TikTok, Facebook, Snapchat, Reddit, X, and Instagram, which could incur fines up to AU$50 million ($33 million) for failing to implement age restrictions. Rowland emphasized the importance of shifting societal norms, urging that social media should not be considered essential for the growth of young Australians.
While the legislation finds strong political support, critics, including digital industry representatives, voice concern that the approach might push young users to riskier online spaces lacking safety measures. Furthermore, the government is exploring technological solutions for age verification, with the Digital Industry Group Inc advocating for more constructive safety protocols rather than admission restrictions.
