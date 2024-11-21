Presidential MSME and Cooperatives Awards to Celebrate SA's Leading Entrepreneurs

South Africa is set to honour the exceptional contributions of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and cooperatives at the National Presidential MSME and Cooperatives Awards on Friday. The prestigious event will be held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, with President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering the keynote address.

The awards, organized by the Department of Small Business Development, aim to recognize and celebrate MSMEs, cooperatives, and ecosystem enablers that are pivotal in driving economic transformation, job creation, and inclusive growth across the country.

Recognizing Excellence Across Key Sectors

Finalists for the 2024 awards have been selected through rigorous district and provincial competitions. These businesses demonstrate exceptional innovation, resilience, and impact in both the formal and informal sectors, overcoming challenges to penetrate traditionally inaccessible markets.

“This year’s finalists represent diverse industries and showcase incredible ingenuity, making significant contributions to their local communities and South Africa’s economy at large,” the Presidency noted.

Award categories for this year include:

Youth-Led MSME of the Year

Women-Led MSME of the Year

Township MSME of the Year

MSMEs Owned by Persons with Disabilities

Cooperative of the Year

Best Employing Cooperative

Best Performing Rural Community-Based Initiative

Best Performing Urban (Township) Community-Based Initiative

Empowering Small Businesses for Economic Transformation

Small businesses are recognized as strategic tools for fostering economic resilience, alleviating poverty, and bridging the gap in employment opportunities. The awards ceremony underscores the importance of MSMEs and cooperatives in achieving the government’s broader goals for economic development.

In addition to recognizing business excellence, the event also highlights the need for a supportive ecosystem to empower entrepreneurs. President Ramaphosa is expected to call for enhanced partnerships between the government, private sector, and communities to provide greater access to funding, training, and infrastructure for small businesses.

Global Entrepreneurship Week Connection

The 2024 ceremony aligns with Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW), a worldwide initiative celebrated in over 200 countries to inspire entrepreneurial innovation. The values of GEW resonate with the awards’ vision of fostering resilient, transformative businesses that enrich communities and economies.

Additional Initiatives to Support MSMEs

During the event, the government will also announce new support mechanisms for MSMEs, including:

Increased access to funding for businesses in underserved regions.

A national mentorship program to pair emerging entrepreneurs with seasoned business leaders.

Initiatives aimed at digitizing small businesses to enhance their competitiveness.

A Platform for Future Growth

The National Presidential MSME and Cooperatives Awards serve as a platform to showcase South Africa’s most innovative and resilient small businesses. It also reaffirms the government’s commitment to supporting these enterprises in shaping a more inclusive and sustainable economy.

The ceremony promises not only to celebrate current achievements but also to inspire future entrepreneurs to contribute to South Africa’s growth and transformation.