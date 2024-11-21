Kenyan President Cancels Major Deals Amid Adani Group Controversy

Kenyan President William Ruto has taken decisive action by canceling a significant procurement process involving India's Adani Group after the company's founder was indicted in the United States. The process was expected to transfer control of Kenya's main airport to the group.

Ruto further rescinded a lucrative 30-year, $736-million public-private partnership deal with the Adani Group's energy ministry unit. This contract aimed to construct power transmission lines across the country. The president attributed his decision to new findings from investigative agencies and international partners.

The allegations involve Gautam Adani, a billionaire, and seven others who allegedly agreed to pay $265 million in bribes to Indian officials, according to U.S. authorities. The Adani Group has denied these charges, insisting on legal recourse to challenge them. Meanwhile, Energy Minister Opiyo Wandayi refuted claims of corruption in the deal process.

(With inputs from agencies.)