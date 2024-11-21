VP Dhankhar Addresses National Defence College on India’s Core Values and Strategic Objectives

Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, delivered an impactful address at the National Defence College in New Delhi, emphasizing the relevance of India’s ancient wisdom and modern ethos to tackle contemporary global challenges. Highlighting India’s role as a beacon of peace, tolerance, and innovation, Shri Dhankhar articulated the nation’s aspirations to become a developed country by 2047 while contributing to global well-being.

Ancient Wisdom in Modern Context

Asserting that humanity stands at a crossroads marked by conflict, climate change, and polarization, Shri Dhankhar said, “Salvation may lie in embracing India’s ancient principles of harmony, tolerance, and coexistence.” He highlighted that India’s civilizational ethos, celebrating unity in diversity, is evident in its Constitution, which safeguards the freedom and equality of its diverse populace.

“India’s foreign policy underscores respect for sovereignty and dialogue over conflict,” he added, emphasizing the nation’s inclusive development and commitment to peaceful coexistence.

Global Leadership and G20 Success

Shri Dhankhar underscored India’s transformative G20 Presidency as a reflection of its core values. “India, as G20 Chair, championed a shift from GDP-centric to human-centered global progress,” he said, citing the integration of the African Union as a permanent G20 member as a landmark achievement. The Voice of Global South Summits, held under India’s leadership, ensured that the concerns of developing nations received global attention.

People-Centric Development and Innovation

The Vice President detailed India’s focus on economic development through initiatives like Make in India and Digital India, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among the youth. He emphasized that India’s interests align with its people's welfare and global peace, noting, “India is evolving as an innovation hub, prioritizing people-centric growth and inclusive development.”

Commitment to Gender Justice and Women’s Leadership

India’s strides in gender justice were highlighted as integral to economic and societal progress. Shri Dhankhar noted the game-changing impact of the constitutional amendment providing one-third reservation for women in Parliament and State Legislatures, heralding “women-led empowerment.”

Strategic Security and Defence Capabilities

Stressing the importance of strategic security for sustained growth, the Vice President called for a robust national security framework. He emphasized the need for adherence to a rules-based global order and the primacy of cooperation over confrontation. “Peace disruption in any region can unsettle growth and harmony, making strong defence capabilities essential for India’s developmental goals,” he stated.

Vision for 2047: Viksit Bharat

Referring to the centenary of India’s independence in 2047, Shri Dhankhar outlined a vision for a prosperous, self-reliant, and technologically advanced nation. “India aims to reclaim its historic position as a global economic leader, controlling between one-third and one-fourth of the world’s wealth,” he said, adding that this aspiration resonates with humanity’s collective hopes for peace, prosperity, and progress.

Shri Dhankhar’s address reinforced India’s position as a spiritual and strategic leader, championing harmony, innovation, and inclusive growth on the global stage.