Left Menu

Mumbai's Multi-Account Fraud: The Case of Amir Feroz Maniyar

The Mumbai police arrested Amir Feroz Maniyar for allegedly executing fraud through one of the 35 accounts he opened in a single branch of Punjab National Bank. Maniyar, claiming to run an import-export business, failed to justify his involvement when linked to a cyber fraud scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-11-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 19:19 IST
Mumbai's Multi-Account Fraud: The Case of Amir Feroz Maniyar
fraud
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police have apprehended Amir Feroz Maniyar in connection with a suspected fraud involving multiple bank accounts at Punjab National Bank's Kurla branch.

Authorities discovered that Maniyar had opened 35 accounts in the bank, raising suspicions of a significant fraudulent scheme.

The investigation continues as police delve deeper into what seems to be an extensive racket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024