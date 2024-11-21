Mumbai's Multi-Account Fraud: The Case of Amir Feroz Maniyar
The Mumbai police arrested Amir Feroz Maniyar for allegedly executing fraud through one of the 35 accounts he opened in a single branch of Punjab National Bank. Maniyar, claiming to run an import-export business, failed to justify his involvement when linked to a cyber fraud scheme.
Mumbai police have apprehended Amir Feroz Maniyar in connection with a suspected fraud involving multiple bank accounts at Punjab National Bank's Kurla branch.
Authorities discovered that Maniyar had opened 35 accounts in the bank, raising suspicions of a significant fraudulent scheme.
The investigation continues as police delve deeper into what seems to be an extensive racket.
