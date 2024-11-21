Left Menu

Tripura's Twin Tragedies: Floods and Riots Call for Urgent Action

TPCC president Asish Kumar Saha urged Tripura's Chief Secretary to provide relief for flood and riot victims, citing the loss of 30 lives and displacement of over one lakh people. He criticized the government's reluctance to declare the flood a national calamity and demanded compensation for victims.

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Asish Kumar Saha has called for urgent intervention from Chief Secretary JK Sinha to aid victims of recent floods and riots in the state.

Saha's letter to the Chief Secretary highlighted the devastation caused by the floods, which claimed at least 30 lives and displaced over one lakh people. Despite the government's acknowledgement through a Rs 564 crore package for infrastructure rebuilding, Saha criticized the reluctance to label the flood a national calamity.

He urged the Chief Minister to fulfill promises to the affected and also demanded compensation for riot victims, including a government job for the widow of a man killed in police firing.

