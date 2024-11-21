Tripura's Twin Tragedies: Floods and Riots Call for Urgent Action

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Asish Kumar Saha has called for urgent intervention from Chief Secretary JK Sinha to aid victims of recent floods and riots in the state.

Saha's letter to the Chief Secretary highlighted the devastation caused by the floods, which claimed at least 30 lives and displaced over one lakh people. Despite the government's acknowledgement through a Rs 564 crore package for infrastructure rebuilding, Saha criticized the reluctance to label the flood a national calamity.

He urged the Chief Minister to fulfill promises to the affected and also demanded compensation for riot victims, including a government job for the widow of a man killed in police firing.

(With inputs from agencies.)