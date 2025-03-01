Left Menu

TPCC Suspends MLC Teenmaar Mallanna Over Anti-Party Allegations

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has suspended MLC Ch. Naveen, known as Teenmaar Mallanna, for alleged anti-party activities. Despite a prior show-cause notice requiring his explanation, Mallanna failed to respond and continued his criticism. The Disciplinary Action Committee executed the suspension following his ongoing criticisms against the Congress Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 17:05 IST
TPCC Suspends MLC Teenmaar Mallanna Over Anti-Party Allegations
Congress MLC Ch. Naveen alias Teenmaar Mallanna (Photo/X/@TeenmarMallanna). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has executed the suspension of MLC Ch. Naveen, popularly known as Teenmaar Mallanna, due to his involvement in activities deemed anti-party. This decisive action was confirmed in a statement released on Saturday.

In a show-cause notice previously served to Mallanna on February 5, TPCC accused him of repeatedly launching a tirade against the Congress Party. Mallanna was given until February 12 to provide an explanation for his actions, which he failed to do, according to the suspension order.

Ch. Naveen was elected as MLC during the June 2024 by-elections in the Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam graduate MLC constituency. Despite warnings and a request for an explanation, Mallanna did not alter his stance, compelling the Disciplinary Action Committee to enforce suspension to preserve party discipline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025