TPCC Suspends MLC Teenmaar Mallanna Over Anti-Party Allegations
The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has suspended MLC Ch. Naveen, known as Teenmaar Mallanna, for alleged anti-party activities. Despite a prior show-cause notice requiring his explanation, Mallanna failed to respond and continued his criticism. The Disciplinary Action Committee executed the suspension following his ongoing criticisms against the Congress Party.
The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has executed the suspension of MLC Ch. Naveen, popularly known as Teenmaar Mallanna, due to his involvement in activities deemed anti-party. This decisive action was confirmed in a statement released on Saturday.
In a show-cause notice previously served to Mallanna on February 5, TPCC accused him of repeatedly launching a tirade against the Congress Party. Mallanna was given until February 12 to provide an explanation for his actions, which he failed to do, according to the suspension order.
Ch. Naveen was elected as MLC during the June 2024 by-elections in the Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam graduate MLC constituency. Despite warnings and a request for an explanation, Mallanna did not alter his stance, compelling the Disciplinary Action Committee to enforce suspension to preserve party discipline.
