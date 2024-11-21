Breaking Google's Grip: A Landmark Antitrust Showdown

The US regulators have moved to curb Google's immense influence by calling for a federal judge to dismantle its powerful search engine monopoly. This push follows a landmark court decision branding Google as a monopolist over the past decade.

The Justice Department's extensive filing suggests sweeping reforms, including selling off the Chrome browser and imposing limitations on Google's Android system to halt its dominance. These recommendations, if approved, could radically reshape the tech landscape.

As the court hearings unfold, industry watchers remain divided on whether these proposed measures will stand, with debates simmering over the potential impacts on user privacy, innovation, and market competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)