Tensions Escalate: Gunfire Erupts in Juba at Former Spy Chief’s Residence

Gunfire broke out in Juba, South Sudan's capital, at the home of former intelligence chief Gen. Akol Koor. Under house arrest for two months, Koor’s guards exchanged fire with soldiers. Two were injured, and the situation highlights ongoing tensions despite the 2018 peace deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Juba | Updated: 22-11-2024 01:52 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 01:52 IST
  • South Sudan

Heavy gunfire erupted late Thursday in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, at the residence of the nation's former intelligence chief. Residents reported intense exchanges of gunfire between the military and Gen. Akol Koor's security personnel, injuring two individuals. The incident occurred in the upscale neighborhood of Thongpiny.

Military spokesperson Lul Ruai Koang attributed the clash to a misunderstanding between the army and security forces stationed at Koor's residence, promising more details soon. Gen. Koor, under house arrest following his dismissal from the intelligence service in October, also faced a brief appointment and subsequent removal as a state governor.

Amidst the ongoing lack of official comment on his situation, the confrontation accentuates the fragility of South Sudan's peace, following a 2018 agreement meant to quell years of conflict. Elections postponed from December are intended to focus on peace implementation and voter registration, a process overseen by President Salva Kiir and former rival Riek Machar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

